AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pink becomes first artist of 2023 to top ‘Billboard’ concert chart with an arena tour

todayNovember 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Randy Holmes

When you think of how many artists have been on tour this year, you’ll realize that Pink‘s latest accomplishment is pretty impressive.

Pink has hit #1 on Billboard‘s monthly Top Tours chart after grossing just over $51 million over 10 shows in October. According to the publication, that makes her the first artist who’s topped that chart this year with an arena tour — the others did so by touring in stadiums.

According to Billboard, Pink is only the third female act who’s ever hit #1 on the Top Tours monthly chart since it first premiered in February 2019. The other two are Beyoncé and the Spice Girls.

In 2023 alone, Pink’s two tours — the Summer Carnival Tour and Trustfall Tour — have grossed over $309 million and have sold over 2 million tickets.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%