AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Pink Floyd lands seventh UK #1 with ‘Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII’

todayMay 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Legacy Recordings

Pink Floyd has landed a new #1 album in the U.K.

The recently released soundtrack to the band’s 1972 concert film, Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, tops the U.K. Albums chart this week, making it the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s seventh U.K. #1 album.

Their previous U.K. chart toppers include 1970’s Atom Heart Mother, 1975’s Wish You Were Here, 1983’s The Final Cut, 1994’s The Division Bell, 1985’s Pulse (Live) and 2014’s The Endless River.

Interestingly their iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon only made it to #2.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII was also big on vinyl, with the album landing at #1 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart as well.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII is a film of the band’s October 1971 performance at the ancient Roman amphitheatre in Italy, which was the first live concert ever to take place at the site. A remastered version of the movie was released in theaters in April.

The release of the soundtrack marked the first full-length live record of the concert.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%