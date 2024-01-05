AD
Rev Rock Report

Pink Floyd quietly releases archival live concerts to comply with European copyright laws

todayJanuary 5, 2024

Jon Furniss/WireImage

Pink Floyd recently released a collection of live concert recordings, although most fans probably knew nothing about it. 

Variety reports that in December the band quietly released about 18 concert recordings to streaming services in order to comply with European “use it or lose it” copyright laws, which say that after 50 years, any sound recordings can become public domain if they aren’t used.

The concerts were all from the ’70s, around the time they put out their classic album The Dark Side of the Moon. Pink Floyd didn’t make any big announcements about the release, and even made them a bit difficult to find, including them in the “compilations” section of their Spotify page.

This isn’t the first time Pink Floyd has quietly released concert recordings in order to comply with the copyright laws. In 2016 they released a box set of ’60s-era material, in late 2021 they released concerts from 1970 to early 1972, and in 2022 they released more concerts from 1972.

But Floyd fans may not want to wait too long to listen to the latest release. Past copyright drops disappeared after only a few weeks.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

