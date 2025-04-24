AD
Pink Floyd shares ‘A Saucerful of Secrets’ clip ahead of ‘Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII’ theatrical release

todayApril 24, 2025

Pink Floyd has shared another peek at the newly restored version of their 1972 concert film, Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, which is set to hit theaters and IMAX on Thursday.

The latest is a performance of “A Saucerful of Secrets,” the title track off the band’s 1968 sophomore album.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII is a recording of the band’s October 1971 performance at the ancient Roman amphitheatre in Italy, which was the first live concert ever to take place at the site. The performance happened just before they released their sixth studio album, Meddle. The film also features behind-the-scenes footage of Pink Floyd in the studio recording their classic 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon.

Tickets for Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII are on sale now.

In addition to the theatrical release, Pink Floyd will also release the live album Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII on May 2, marking the first full-length live record of the concert. It will be released on CD, LP, Blu-Ray, DVD, digital audio and Dolby Atmos. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

