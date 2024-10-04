AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour on whether he’d play with Roger Waters again: “Absolutely not”

todayOctober 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

Pink Floyd fans holding out hope that one day David Gilmour and Roger Waters would put away their differences and perform together again are bound to be disappointed.

The pair have been at odds for years, but their relationship turned particularly rocky last year when Gilmour’s wife and co-writer Polly Samson tweeted that Waters was a “Putin apologist,” amongst other things, and Gilmour backed her up, tweeting, “Every word demonstrably true.”

In a new interview with The Guardian, Gilmour put to rest any thought of ever playing with Waters again. When asked by the paper if that was even a possibility, Gilmour responded, “absolutely not,” citing Waters’ very outspoken political views.

“I tend to steer clear of people who actively support genocidal and autocratic dictators like Putin and Maduro [president of Venezuela],” he said. “Nothing would make me share a stage with someone who thinks such treatment of women and the LGBT community is OK.” 

Gilmour also noted that one member of Pink Floyd he’d love to have a chance to perform with again is their late keyboardist Richard Wright, calling him “one of the gentlest and must musically gifted people I’ve ever known.”

Gilmour is currently on his Luck and Strange tour. He kicks off a six-night stand at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 9. A complete list of dates can be found at davidgilmour.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%