Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour on whether he’d play with Roger Waters again: “Absolutely not”

Pink Floyd fans holding out hope that one day David Gilmour and Roger Waters would put away their differences and perform together again are bound to be disappointed.

The pair have been at odds for years, but their relationship turned particularly rocky last year when Gilmour’s wife and co-writer Polly Samson tweeted that Waters was a “Putin apologist,” amongst other things, and Gilmour backed her up, tweeting, “Every word demonstrably true.”

In a new interview with The Guardian, Gilmour put to rest any thought of ever playing with Waters again. When asked by the paper if that was even a possibility, Gilmour responded, “absolutely not,” citing Waters’ very outspoken political views.

“I tend to steer clear of people who actively support genocidal and autocratic dictators like Putin and Maduro [president of Venezuela],” he said. “Nothing would make me share a stage with someone who thinks such treatment of women and the LGBT community is OK.”

Gilmour also noted that one member of Pink Floyd he’d love to have a chance to perform with again is their late keyboardist Richard Wright, calling him “one of the gentlest and must musically gifted people I’ve ever known.”

Gilmour is currently on his Luck and Strange tour. He kicks off a six-night stand at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 9. A complete list of dates can be found at davidgilmour.com.