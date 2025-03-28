AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason weighs in on Roger Waters’ reimagined ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’

todayMarch 28, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Back in October 2023, Roger Waters released The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, a reimagined version of Pink Floyd’s classic album The Dark Side of the Moon. Now one of his former bandmates is revealing what he thought about it.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason says he thinks many people had the wrong idea about Roger’s motivations behind the release, which coincided with Dark Side‘s 50th anniversary.

“I really liked it,” he says of the album. “There was a lot of talk about whether he’s trying to spoil it for the anniversary and stuff like that, and it was so not that. It was, ‘Let’s have another look at it from a different perspective.’”

He adds, “No one’s going to go, ‘I’m going to buy that one, I’m not going to buy that one.’ They’re interesting enough for everyone to go, ‘I’ll have both.’”

When it comes to Dark Side, Mason says one of his big regrets is that Pink Floyd didn’t spend more time touring on the album and that they didn’t film themselves performing it live.

“If one could play the whole thing back all over again, we probably should have taken longer, we should have spent more time playing Dark Side live and not worried about going back into the studio to make Wish You Were Here,” he says. “We actually spent quite a long time in the studio having not a great time when we could have just actually drawn things out a bit longer, done more live work and filmed it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%