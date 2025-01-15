Pink has recorded another album with her side project You + Me, says collaborator

Dallas Green and Pink in 2024; Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

In 2014, Pink teamed up with her fellow musician pal Dallas Green to create an album called Rose Ave. under the name You + Me. The album was a top-five hit, but then we never heard from them again — until now.

The Australian website News.com.au quotes Green as saying that last April, after Pink ended the Australian run of her Summer Carnival stadium tour, they went back into the studio together and “wrapped up” a second album, which they’d initially started writing and recording in 2018.

So when will we hear this album? Green, who also plays in the groups City and Colour and Alexisonfire, says, “I would hope that it comes out sooner than later but there’s a lot going on. She’s just finished the feat of doing back to back stadium tours and I’m just about to finish two and a half years of touring myself.”

While they’ve only released one album so far, last year Pink and Dallas did perform together twice — marking their first gigs in front of an audience — at two different charity events in California.