Mike FM Music News

Pink (Patchwork) Pony Club: Chappell Roan auctioning off Met Gala look to benefit LGBTQ+ charity

todayJune 26, 2025

Richie Shazam

If you want a chance to own a piece of fashion history and support a good cause, Chappell Roan has something special for you.

To mark Pride Month, she’s auctioning off her Met Gala outfit via eBay, with proceeds going to the Ali Forney Center, which advocates for LGBTQ+ and at-risk youth. Selling the outfit via eBay is fitting, considering the fabulous pink patchwork suit was created from upcycled items purchased on the e-commerce site.

The lot includes Chappell’s jacket, trousers and matching boots, all designed by Academy Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell, who also did the costumes for Wicked

According to Vogue, the suit was created from 830 different pieces, and took over 1,000 hours, 18 tailors, eight beaders and embroiderers and seven rhinestone artists to complete.

Chappell told Vogue of the outfit’s aesthetic, “We were leaning into queer 1980s, 1970s, disco drag music. This is what Paul taught me: to channel that love of larger-than-life fashion, larger-than-life fearlessness.”

The sale is part of eBay’s ongoing From the Collection series, which includes items from the closets of influential fashion figures.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

