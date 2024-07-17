AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pink pays tribute to husband Carey Hart: “We love you Carebear”

todayJuly 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Range Rover & Harper’s Bazaar

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have had their ups and downs since they first got together in their 20s, but they’re still together — and Pink took to Instagram Wednesday to wish him a happy 49th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to this beautiful, patient, loving, willing, adventurous, fearless, forgiving, loyal, frustrating, sarcastic, gorgeous, humongous heart of a man,” she wrote next to a carousel of photos of them together through the years, him alone, and with their kids Willow and Jameson.

“No matter how many times life throws you to the ground, breaks you off or just simply tries to break you, you get back up, dust yourself off, and become better. You’ve healed your traumas, on your own, over and over. I watch you do the work, even after being abandoned, and you never let them win,” she continued. “We’re lucky enough to have you in our lives.”

She then goes on to list some of the things she loves about him, like that fact that he tells her she’s beautiful “when I look like an overweight English bulldog with mange.”

Pink concludes, “We love you Carebear. We see you. You’re really amazing. Happy birthday.”

Pink and Carey wed in January 2006 after she proposed to him during a motocross race in 2005. They separated in 2008 but reunited in 2010, and they’ve been together ever since.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%