Pink, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, Shakira among 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Some major pop superstars have been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this fall.

There are 17 nominees this year, and 10 of them are marking their first time on the ballot, including Pink, Phil Collins and Shakira. Phil’s nominated for his solo career, since he’s already in the Hall as a member of Genesis.

Other first-time nominees include Melissa Etheridge, INXS, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, late R&B superstar Luther Vandross, late singer Jeff Buckley and rappers Wu-Tang Clan.

Returning to the ballot this year after previously failing to make the cut are Mariah Carey, Sade, Billy Idol, Oasis, The Black Crowes, heavy metal legends Iron Maiden and U.K. groups Joy Division and New Order, listed together as one nominee.

This year’s inductees will be revealed in April, with the induction ceremony following in the fall.

Here’s a closer look at some of the nominees:

Pink, born Alecia Moore, is one of the world’s best-selling artists. She’s won Grammys in both the pop and rock categories and has the second highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history, second only to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Phil Collins has won multiple Grammys, an Oscar and two Golden Globe Awards. He’s one of only three artists who have sold 100 million records as both a solo artist and as a member of a band; the other two are Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson.

In addition to selling millions of records, winning multiple Grammys and an Oscar, Melissa Etheridge is known for her activism, both as a part of the LGBTQ+ community and as a breast cancer survivor.

Shakira, one of the world’s best-selling musicians, has been credited with popularizing Latin music worldwide.