AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pink posts rave review of new movie about a fellow pop star

todayDecember 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Randy Holmes

Do you trust Pink‘s taste in movies? Well, she’s got a recommendation for you if you’re looking for something to see this winter.

On Instagram, Pink shared the poster of the movie Better Man, which is about U.K. pop superstar Robbie Williams and his rise to fame. She wrote, “One of the best movies I’ve ever seen.”

Williams is a massive star who’s sold millions and millions of albums, both as a solo artist and with the boy band Take That, best known for their 1995 top-10 hit “Back For Good.” As a solo artist, he’s probably best known in the U.S. for his song “Angels.” Better Man takes the unusual approach of having Williams play himself, but as a CGI chimpanzee. Yes, you heard that right.

Pink may be biased, however, since Better Man‘s director, Michael Gracey, not only directed one of her other favorite movies, The Greatest Showman, but also her documentary Pink: All I Know So Far.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%