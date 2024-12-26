Pink posts rave review of new movie about a fellow pop star

Disney/Randy Holmes

Do you trust Pink‘s taste in movies? Well, she’s got a recommendation for you if you’re looking for something to see this winter.

On Instagram, Pink shared the poster of the movie Better Man, which is about U.K. pop superstar Robbie Williams and his rise to fame. She wrote, “One of the best movies I’ve ever seen.”

Williams is a massive star who’s sold millions and millions of albums, both as a solo artist and with the boy band Take That, best known for their 1995 top-10 hit “Back For Good.” As a solo artist, he’s probably best known in the U.S. for his song “Angels.” Better Man takes the unusual approach of having Williams play himself, but as a CGI chimpanzee. Yes, you heard that right.

Pink may be biased, however, since Better Man‘s director, Michael Gracey, not only directed one of her other favorite movies, The Greatest Showman, but also her documentary Pink: All I Know So Far.