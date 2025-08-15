AD
Pink pulls off viral Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge — and rapper approves

todayAugust 15, 2025

Pink performs November 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Amy E. Price/Getty Images)

Pink can fly over stadiums hanging upside down while singing in tune — so why can’t she balance precariously on one leg while wearing high heels?

The “Try” singer posted a TikTok on Thursday that showed her successfully completing the viral “Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge.” It’s named after a scene in a 2013 video by the rapper, in which she squats and balances on one leg, and crosses her other leg, all while wearing stiletto heels. People have so far managed to do the pose while balancing on things like podiums, dumbbells and paint cans, while others try and wipe out.

In Pink’s TikTok, she’s doing the pose while balancing on top of a box, wearing a bathing suit and casually drinking a bottle of beer and laughing. She captioned it, “Why my friends always wait till my third beer to make me do dumb s*** on TikTok.”

Nicki reposted the video on X and added heart, grimacing face and pink bow emojis.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

