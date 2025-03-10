Pink says daughter Willow is ‘more talented that I ever was’

Willow Hart and Pink sing in 2024: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Pink is one proud mama: She says daughter Willow‘s performing abilities leave her breathless.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, Pink says that Willow, whose goal is to perform on Broadway one day, is getting ready to star in a production of Hadestown. “She’s more talented than I ever was and it’s such a cool thing to watch. … She’s really good,” says Pink.

“She just takes my breath away,” Pink says about seeing Willow, 13, performing. “‘Cause she’s the smartest person in the room as well. I mean, after Broadway, she wants to be a trauma surgeon. And she’s the first person I’ve ever met that truly makes me think before I speak.”

“She’s amazing,” Pink continues. “She cares about the world and she’s allergic to injustice. And she’s just a phenomenal human being.”

In addition to Willow, Pink shares son Jameson, 8, with Carey Hart, her husband of 23 years. “I love my family,” she tells Access Hollywood. “I didn’t have a very great situation when I was a kid and neither did my partner. And we have somehow created a safe place for all of us.”

Pink adds that growing up “dysfunction was my function,” so she feels that “creating a safe family” is “easily the best work I’ve ever done.”