AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pink surprises kids in Melbourne hospital: “We won’t forget this day”

todayMarch 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Pink took time out from her touring schedule in Australia to visit kids who can’t attend her concerts: children who are patients at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital.

Pink, who brought along daughter Willow, documented her visit to the hospital on Instagram. “It’s been 22 years since I first visited families at the Royal Children’s Hospital, and it was a privilege to return to @rchmelbourne this week,” she captioned the video, which showed her and Willow performing their duet “Cover Me In Sunshine,” and posing for photos with the kids and their parents.

“Thank you to everyone who spent time with Willow and me,” Pink added. “Thank you for sharing your stories and letting us play you a couple of songs. We won’t forget this day.”

“It’s days like these that are super humbling,” Pink told The Daily Telegraph. “I grew up in the hospital … my mom and stepmom are both nurses, so it was fantastic to take Willow with me this time to spend some time with these kids and bring a bit of sunshine to their day, hopefully.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%