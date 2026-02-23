AD
Mike FM Music News

Pink to perform at San Diego’s Petco Park in May

todayFebruary 23, 2026

Pink performs at PETCO Park on Sept. 11, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Pink doesn’t have a tour booked for 2026 — at least, that we know of — but if you want to see her rock a stadium this year, she’s performing a one-night-only gig in San Diego’s Petco Park on May 15.

The show, called Concert for Cures, is a benefit for Curebound, a charity that funds innovative adult and pediatric cancer research. You can sign up now for early access to tickets Wednesday at curbound.org/concert-for-cures. In addition to regular tickets, VIP packages with table seating, food and wine, parking and more are available.

Pink is just the latest superstar to perform a one-off concert for Curebound. Over the past few years, the charity has hosted concerts by Elton John, Alicia Keys and Ed Sheeran.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

