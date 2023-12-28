AD
Pink wishes a happy birthday to her “wild child”

todayDecember 28, 2023

L-R: Jameson Moon Hart, Pink; Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

Pink hasn’t posted anything on Instagram for the past two weeks, but she reemerged on December 27 to wish her son Jameson Moon Hart a happy birthday.

She posted a slow-mo video of Jameson going down an indoor slide on a mat and mugging for the camera as he flies off the end. “Happy 7th birthday wild child,” she captioned the video. “Stay weird.”

On her Instagram Story, Pink also reposted videos and photos from some fan accounts, all saluting Jameson on his special day.

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, posted a slideshow of Jameson through the years, including a shot of him blowing out the candles on a Fortnite-themed cake. “Can’t believe you are growing up so fast, Jamo!!! You are nuts, and I love it. Happy 7th lil man. Stay weird,” he wrote.

Pink and Carey also share daughter Willow Sage Hart, 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

