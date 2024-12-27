Pink wishes son Jameson a happy birthday: ‘My absolute honor to be your Mama’

L-R: Jameson Hart, Pink, Willow Hart; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Pink‘s son, Jameson Moon Hart, celebrated his birthday on Dec. 26, and the singer posted a sweet message for him on Instagram.

Next to a photo of a grinning Jameson, Pink wrote, “My baby boy is 8. He is funny, kind, goofy, curious, empathetic, loyal and loving, insecure, athletic, gentle, loves hip hop and metal and punk rock and ‘mamas music,’ Fortnite and dancing, trampolines and prat falls, cart racing, skateboarding, skiing, baseball, drawing and making faces.”

She adds that he “loves being read to, tells me he loves me randomly throughout the day for no reason, always says thank you and I’m sorry. Loves to help in the kitchen, asks me if I slept well.”

“My heart just explodes when I look at him,” she concludes. “I can’t wait to see where 8 takes you. It is my pleasure and absolute honor to be your Mama in this life. Happy Birthday baby boy.”

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, share Jameson and daughter Willow Sage, who’s 13. She wants a career on Broadway and has performed with her mom onstage many times. It’s not clear yet what Jameson’s career aspirations are.