AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pink wishes son Jameson a happy birthday: ‘My absolute honor to be your Mama’

todayDecember 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD
L-R: Jameson Hart, Pink, Willow Hart; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Pink‘s son, Jameson Moon Hart, celebrated his birthday on Dec. 26, and the singer posted a sweet message for him on Instagram.

Next to a photo of a grinning Jameson, Pink wrote, “My baby boy is 8. He is funny, kind, goofy, curious, empathetic, loyal and loving, insecure, athletic, gentle, loves hip hop and metal and punk rock and ‘mamas music,’ Fortnite and dancing, trampolines and prat falls, cart racing, skateboarding, skiing, baseball, drawing and making faces.”

She adds that he “loves being read to, tells me he loves me randomly throughout the day for no reason, always says thank you and I’m sorry. Loves to help in the kitchen, asks me if I slept well.”

“My heart just explodes when I look at him,” she concludes. “I can’t wait to see where 8 takes you. It is my pleasure and absolute honor to be your Mama in this life. Happy Birthday baby boy.”

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, share Jameson and daughter Willow Sage, who’s 13. She wants a career on Broadway and has performed with her mom onstage many times. It’s not clear yet what Jameson’s career aspirations are.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%