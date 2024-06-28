AD
Mike FM Music News

Pink’s daughter Willow leaves her tour to start her theater career

todayJune 28, 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Pink‘s daughter Willow is saying goodbye to her mom’s Summer Carnival tour.

On June 28, Pink posted a video in which she asks Willow to tell her why she’s leaving the tour. Willow reveals that she’s leaving so she can be in a production of Bye Bye Birdie. She also shares that she wants to be on Broadway some day.

Then Pink reminisces about how Willow has always loved performing, noting, “I remember when you came out on stage for the first time in [a production of] Mamma Mia! and I was like, ‘Who is that person?’ I had never seen you so big and like, your energy was six times your body, it was amazing. I was blown away.”

“You have your own lane and you want to be in it and I love that for you,” Pink tells her daughter. “I will tell you that in this last recital, I saw a version of you that I didn’t know existed.”

She then jokes, “Get off my tour, you’re fired!”

Pink captioned the video, “This weekend’s shows were Willow’s last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams. I promised I wouldn’t cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn’t hyperventilate through our hug.  It’s wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I’m beyond proud. We all are. I’m gonna miss you so much.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

