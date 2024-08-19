AD
Music News

Pink’s husband congratulates her on selling out hometown stadium: “No one deserves it more”

todayAugust 19, 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

 Pink performed Aug. 18 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, home stadium of the Philadelphia Eagles. Her husband, Carey Hart, took to Instagram to congratulate her on making such a triumphant return to her hometown.

Posting a photo of the packed stadium, Carey wrote, “@pink you started out your career as a Philly outcast, and now you sold out Eagles Stadium. Not a bad home coming. Proud of all of your blood, sweat, tears, hard work, and dedication. No one deserves it more. You are a bad a**.”  

Pink’s Summer Carnival tour continues at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Aug. 21.

Meanwhile, Pink’s daughter, Willow, is having a busy summer. Carey wrote on Instagram that Pink suggested he and Willow do a father/daughter trip, so they spent five days at Mammoth Mountain in California fly fishing, mountain biking and alpine climbing.

“I love how adventurous she is. Was great to just spend time while doing fun activities. Also appreciate our dinners where we would talk and laugh about her life, school, kids; and compare them to my childhood,” Carey wrote. “@pink cooked an amazing one.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

