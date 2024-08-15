AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pink’s Las Vegas Summer Carnival tour stop to feature Pink-themed drinks and snacks

todayAugust 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Live Nation

When Pink brings her Summer Carnival tour to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, fans are being encouraged to get there early to experience a real-life carnival atmosphere, complete with Pink-themed drinks and snacks.

Fans will be entertained by roaming performers and enjoy photo opportunities, while drinking branded cocktails and food. Fans can indulge in a Citrus Carnival, made with vodka, Aperol and grapefruit juice, or a P!NK Margarita with a pink salt rim.

Foods include items named after Pink’s songs and albums, including “Glitter in the Air” popcorn, which comes in a pink bucket decorated with edible pink glitter; “Cover Me In Sunshine” slices of pizza decorated with pink flowers, and candied orange and lemon; “So What” slices of pizza with avocado; P!NK doughnuts and sugar cookies; a Funhouse burger; and “What About Us” pretzel dogs.

Pink, who loves food and has her own vineyard and brand of wine, will likely approve of Allegiant Stadium’s efforts. The show, with opening acts Sheryl Crow and The Script, takes place Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%