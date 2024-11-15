Pitbull & Jon Bon Jovi perform ‘Now or Never’ at 2024 Latin Grammys

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi joined forces onstage at the 2024 Latin Grammys Thursday night to perform their new song, “Now or Never.”

The duo performed together at the 25th annual awards show, which took place Nov. 14 in Miami, Florida, and got the crowd up on its feet. The track is a remix of Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life.”

The song’s original lyrics are still there, but Pitbull adds his own flavor with lines like, “Me, I’m a man of my word/ I live it,” and, “Just live your life/ like Frank Sinatra/ your way/ and have no fear.” His verses were inspired by the lyrics of the song’s chorus: “Like Frankie said, ‘I did it my way.'”

The music video for “Now or Never” features Pitbull and Jon performing together at Pitbull’s Party After Dark Tour stop at New York’s Jones Beach Theater on Sept. 12.

In an Instagram post, Pitbull called it “an honor” to work with Jon on the song.

As previously reported, Jon and Pitbull met in 2017 at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony. In April, they sang together at a Jimmy Buffett tribute concert.