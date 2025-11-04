AD
National News

Plane crash reported near Louisville airport, shelter-in-place issued: Police

todayNovember 4, 2025

Background
(LOUSIVILLE, Ky.) — Authorities are responding to a reported plane crash near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky, police said Tuesday.

There are reported injuries, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department, which did not specify how many.

A shelter-in-place has been issued within five miles of the airport, police said.

“This is an active scene with fire and debris. Stay away,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said on social media.

A large plume of smoke could be seen near the airport, which is closed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport confirmed there was an “aircraft incident” and that the airfield is closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Written by: ABC News

