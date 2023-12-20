Planned series about The Rolling Stones in search of new home after being dropped by FX

ABC/ Ida Mae Astute

A planned series about the early days of The Rolling Stones has hit a snag. The show was originally in production at FX, but now its producer, Andy Harries, tells Deadline he’s looking for a new home for the show.

“It’s not in with FX [anymore], unfortunately,” Harries, CEO of Left Bank Pictures, which produced Netflix’s The Crown, tells the site. “It did take a tumble out because of the cutbacks at Disney. It was just too expensive and too ambitious for the immediate agenda.”

The planned series was first announced in 2020, with The Stones giving permission for their music to be used in the show. It was expected to cover the band from its formation up until about 1972.

As for its current status, Harries notes, “It really needs a writer with a specific vision for it. It needs a showrunner attached who’s got the time and the energy and is totally absorbed by it.”