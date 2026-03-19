Play 18: Alice Cooper debuts new golf apparel collection

Musician Alice Cooper hits a shot during the pro-am round of the Hyundai Tournament of Champions at the Plantation course on January 5, 2011 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

In addition to being a rock star, Alice Cooper is a well-known golf fan, and now you can look just like him when you hit the links.

The rocker has just debuted the new Cooper Club Collection, exclusively through Golf Rocks, which, according to a post on his website, “captures his edgy aesthetic, offering fans and golfers alike a way to stand out on the green with confidence and flair.”

“Golf has always been one of my passions, and this line lets me bring a little rock ‘n’ roll to the course,” says Cooper. “It’s fun, edgy, and totally in line with my style and perfect for fans who like to make a statement.”

The collection includes several golf polos, including one inspired by his iconic song “School’s Out.” There are also polos that feature a top hat and crossbones design, a snakeskin pattern, and eyes and skulls. There are also caps, gloves and golf tees.

The collection is available now at golf-rocks.store.

Cooper has a busy 2026 ahead of him. He is set to play three shows with magician Criss Angel at The Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting April 2. He then kicks off a North American tour on April 14 in San Antonio, Texas. He’s also releasing his memoir, Devil on My Shoulder, on Oct. 6.