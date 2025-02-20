PLEASE! … tell us about Benson Boone’s latest achievement

Jonathan Weiner

Benson Boone‘s “Beautiful Things” has already been a #1, multimillion-selling smash in the U.S., but now it’s officially been named the biggest song in the world.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents the recording music industry worldwide, has named “Beautiful Things” its Global Single for 2024, which means it was the world’s bestselling single of the year across all digital formats.

Like “Beautiful Things,” many of the IFPI’s bestselling singles of last year came from artists just finding their first big successes. Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso” was the #2 global single, followed by Teddy Swims‘ “Lose Control.”

Nine of the top 10 global singles for 2024 came from U.S. artists, with Hozier, who’s Irish, being the one outlier. The rest of the top 10 includes, in descending order, Billie Eilish‘s “Birds of a Feather,” Shaboozey‘s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Post Malone‘s “I Had Some Help,” Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us,” Taylor Swift‘s “Cruel Summer” and Noah Kahan‘s “Stick Season.”

In other Benson news, he’ll be performing at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, on March 11 as part of Rolling Stone‘s third annual Future of Music showcase.