Police hunt for man who followed elderly woman from store, assaulted her on doorstep of her own home

Facebook / Virginia Beach Police Department

(VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) — Police are hunting for a man who they say followed an elderly woman home from a shopping trip and assaulting her on the doorstep of her own home.

The incident began at a store in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Monday in the 400 block of Putnam Road when, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department, a man began following an elderly woman around inside the establishment for reasons currently unknown.

“The man followed the woman throughout the store she was shopping in,” said the Virginia Beach Police Department in a statement following the incident. “He then followed her out of the store, making lewd comments to her in the parking lot.”

The woman subsequently got into her vehicle and left the premises to go home but, unbeknownst to her, the suspect followed her in his car back to her house before launching his assault on her at her front door, police said.

The motive for the attack is currently unknown and police are searching for a suspect they are describing as a “Black male wearing glasses, a black hair covering, a red long sleeve shirt, jeans, and boots,” according to the Virginia Beach Police Department’s statement following the incident.

The suspect was driving a “white 4-door Buick sedan with a spare tire on the rear driver’s side,” police said. “The vehicle has a sunroof, tinted windows, and Virginia tags attached to the vehicle with the last four possibly being 7663.” There is no front tag on the vehicle.

Police are now asking anyone with knowledge of this incident, or who may be able to identify this individual, to please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.