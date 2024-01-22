Police in Joliet searching for man after ‘multiple deceased’ people found in two homes

Kali9/Getty Images

(JOLIET, Ill.) — Authorities in Joliet, Illinois, are searching for a man police said should be considered “armed and dangerous” after multiple people were found dead from gunshot wounds in two homes.

In a Facebook post on Monday, authorities said they are looking for Romeo Nance. He is believed to be driving a Red Toyota Camry. In their news release, police did not say if Nance is a suspect.

“At this moment, Detectives and Officers are conducting an active homicide investigation after Officers located multiple deceased individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road,” Joliet police wrote in a post on the site.

Police have asked anyone who has information “regarding Nance” and the vehicle to contact local law enforcement. “Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department,” the department wrote in their Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.