Police issue arrest warrants for Rashee Rice, driver in connection with mutli-car crash

todayApril 11, 2024

In this Feb. 11, 2024, file photo, Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LVIII, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(DALLAS) — Dallas Police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice in connection with his involvement in a multi-car crash that injured four people where he allegedly left the scene.

The police also issued a warrant against Theodore Knox, another driver who was involved in the March 30 crash on the North Central Expressway and allegedly left the scene.

Rice, 23, was driving a leased Lamborghini, and Knox, 21, was driving a Corvette on the highway at high speeds when they “caused a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles,” the police said in a statement.

Both men allegedly left the scene without providing information to the other people involved, police allege.

Four people suffered minor injuries, according to the police.

Rice and Knox were each charged with eight criminal counts including aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury and collision involving injury, according to the warrants.

None of the other passengers in the vehicles involved in the crash will be charged, Dallas Police said.

Rice and Knox were not in custody as of 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, according to the police.

Last week, Rice admitted on an Instagram Story that he was involved in the crash and was cooperating with investigators.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident,” Rice said in the story.

The Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan told a local radio station last week that the team will “gather the facts and we’ll react accordingly,” while the NFL said it is monitoring the situation.

Written by: ABC News

