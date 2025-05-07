Police: Lady Gaga bomb plot suspect planned a ‘satanist ritual’ for her concert

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

According to Brazilian police, one of the men arrested in a bomb plot against Lady Gaga’s concert at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach had been deported from the United States in April.

That’s according to the U.K. paper The Times, which reports that authorities in Brazil are investigating why Luis da Silva, 44, was deported. Da Silva is accused of leading a terrorist cell that attempted to recruit teenagers to carry out the attack. He was taken into custody on weapons charges hours before the concert on May 3, but was released on bail on May 5.

Felipe Curi of the Rio de Janeiro civil police told reporters that da Silva believed Gaga to be a “satanist,” alleging that da Silva “was going to perform a satanist ritual too, killing a child during the show.”

Da Silva is expected to face additional terrorism charges.

Gaga’s reps said that the singer didn’t learn of the plot until after the concert, which attracted some 2.5 million fans — the largest ever for a concert by a female performer.