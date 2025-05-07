AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Police: Lady Gaga bomb plot suspect planned a ‘satanist ritual’ for her concert

todayMay 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

According to Brazilian police, one of the men arrested in a bomb plot against Lady Gaga’s concert at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach had been deported from the United States in April.

That’s according to the U.K. paper The Times, which reports that authorities in Brazil are investigating why Luis da Silva, 44, was deported. Da Silva is accused of leading a terrorist cell that attempted to recruit teenagers to carry out the attack. He was taken into custody on weapons charges hours before the concert on May 3, but was released on bail on May 5.

Felipe Curi of the Rio de Janeiro civil police told reporters that da Silva believed Gaga to be a “satanist,” alleging that da Silva “was going to perform a satanist ritual too, killing a child during the show.”

Da Silva is expected to face additional terrorism charges.

Gaga’s reps said that the singer didn’t learn of the plot until after the concert, which attracted some 2.5 million fans — the largest ever for a concert by a female performer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%