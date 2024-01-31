AD
Police looking into social media post after man in his 60s found dead in bathroom of Pennsylvania home

todayJanuary 31, 2024

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An investigation is underway in Middletown Township, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after a man was found dead inside a home on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a deceased male on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive and say that they found the victim, a man in his 60s, dead in an upstairs bathroom but did not confirm the manner of his death.

According to Middletown Township Police Chief Joe Bartorilla, the victim’s son fled in his father’s vehicle and was taken into custody a few hours later about 100 miles away from the crime scene as a suspect in the case.

The victim’s son, identified by police as 32-year-old Justin Mohn, has been charged with first degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of a criminal weapon. Mohn has been denied bail and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bartorilla said the son lived inside the home on Upper Orchard Drive and is being considered a person of interest in the case.

“We were pretty confident that the person of interest is the person we were looking for,” he added.

Police confirm officers are looking into a social media post that may be connected to this investigation.

