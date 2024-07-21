Police: Nine shot, three fatally, when ‘multiple’ gunmen open fire at large Philadelphia party

AD

(PHILADELPHIA) — Nine people were shot, three fatally, when gunfire involving multiple gunmen erupted early Sunday at a party in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The mass shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philadelphia, where a party attended by more than 100 people was taking place, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found victims suffering from gunshot wounds and multiple spent shell casings scattered in the area, Philadelphia police Inspector D.F. Pace said during a news conference at the scene.

“It appears that there were multiple shooters. It’s unclear at this time how many. But we have counted at least 25 to 30 spent shell casings at this time,” Pace said. “We’re not sure if it was a block party or just simply a group of individuals who were invited from other parts of the city. It’s just not clear at this time.”

Pace initially said a total of 10 people were shot, including the three who were killed. But in the latest statement released Sunday, police said nine victims were shot.

One gun was recovered at the scene, officials said.

“Preliminary information indicates an exchange of gunfire between multiple parties resulting in a nonuple shooting and triple homicide,” police said in a statement.

The shell casings recovered from the scene indicate different caliber weapons were used in the shooting, which is “consistent with an exchange of gunfire between individuals on location,” according to the latest police statement.

Investigators were working to identify those involved in the shooting. No arrests have been announced and the names of the victims killed were not immediately released.

A motive for the shooting was also under investigation, police said.

Three men ages 23, 29 and 33 were killed in the shooting, police said. One died at the scene and two were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The other shooting victims were a 26-year-old woman and five men ranging in age from 26 to 30, according to police. All were listed in stable condition, police said.

Two of the victims who survived the shooting were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.