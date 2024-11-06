AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Police search homes of employees of hotel where Liam Payne died

todayNovember 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV & DIRECTV NOW

ABC News has confirmed that two employees of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, where Liam Payne died last month, had their homes searched by police and their cell phones confiscated.

The searches came as police look for the drug dealer they believe is connected to the case. A friend of Liam’s also had their home raided.

The former One Direction star died after falling from his third-floor balcony at the hotel on Oct. 16. He was 31. A toxicology report revealed that multiple substances were found in his system, including “pink cocaine,” a popular but potentially dangerous party drug, as well as benzodiazepine, a class of depressant drugs that includes Xanax and Valium, and crack.

An improvised aluminum foil pipe for ingesting drugs was also found in his hotel room.

Liam’s body is reportedly being flown back to the U.K.; his funeral is expected to take place in his home town of Wolverhampton.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%