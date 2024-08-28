AD
Police searching for couple, dog missing from nudist community

todayAugust 28, 2024

Courtesy of Redlands Police Department/Facebook

(REDLANDS, Calf.) — Police are searching for a couple and their dog who went missing from a California nudist community on Saturday.

Stephanie Menard and Daniel Menard were reported missing on Sunday, according to the Redlands Police Department.

The couple was last seen at their residence on Olive Dell Ranch — a family nudist resort — at around 10 a.m. on Saturday. Their unlocked vehicle was found down the road from the residence that day, according to police.

Stephanie Menard’s purse was found inside her residence along with both their cellphones, according to police.

The couple’s dog, a white shih tzu named Cuddles, is also missing.

“There’s no way that Stephanie or Dan could have walked away from that car,” friend Tammie Wilkerson told Los Angeles ABC station KABC. “She has a cane. It was at home, her purse, their cellphones — things they would never have left at home.”

She added, “They’re very sweet people. There’s not a mean bone in their body at all.”

Daniel Menard also suffers from dementia and is diabetic, according to police.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

