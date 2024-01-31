AD
National News

Police searching for Oregon woman wanted for husband’s murder

todayJanuary 31, 2024

Portland Police Bureau

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — Portland, Oregon police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted for her husband’s murder.

On Friday morning, officers responded to a missing persons report and found 37-year-old Phillip Pierce shot dead inside a home in Portland’s Lents neighborhood, police said.

Police initially said no suspects were located.

On Tuesday, police identified Pierce’s wife, Analiesa Golde, as the suspect, and said she was wanted for second-degree murder.

Golde’s whereabouts are unknown and she should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

She may be driving a burnt orange 2015 Toyota 4Runner with Oregon license plate 501HSB, police said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Written by: ABC News

