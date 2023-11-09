AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Politicians, military officers were clients of ‘high-end brothel network’: DOJ

todayNovember 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Thinkstock/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Politicians, high-tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors who possess security clearances, professors, lawyers, scientists and accountants were among the clients of a “high-end brothel network” being run out of Boston and Northern Virginia, according to court documents unsealed by the Justice Department on Wednesday.

Hana Lee, James Lee and Junmyung Lee were allegedly running “sophisticated” high-end brothels in which they rented high-end luxury apartments and enticed primarily Asian women to work in the brothels, according to the press release.

No customer of the brothel was named in the federal charging documents.

The trio allegedly advertised their services on two websites, which posed as a high-end nude photography business, but in reality, DOJ says it was a front for the brothel which charged between $350 and $600 per hour for services.

The charging documents claim in order for clients to get the service, they were required to fill out a form listing their employer and a reference for the service. DOJ says 20 of the men were interviewed by DOJ for the investigation.

Payments would allegedly come in cash and would be taken by the woman whom the men made the appointment with — the more intimate the service, the more expensive, according to texts in the charging docs.

The women would hand the money over to one of the three men charged and they would convert it into a Western Union check, according to the docs.

Court documents alleged the trio kept phone records of the customers who used the service and texted them a “menu” of available services.

A lawyer for the trio did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%