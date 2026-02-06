Pop star Super Bowl commercial roundup: Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga and more

Many people watch the Super Bowl just for the commercials. Music fans have many to look forward to on Sunday, with a slate of pops set to appear in game-day ads. Here’s a rundown:
Lady Gaga‘s new version of the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood theme, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” is featured in an ad for Redfin X Rocket Mortgage.
Benson Boone teams up with Ben Stiller to play a Europop 1980s duo of warring brothers in an ad for Instacart.
Backstreet Boys surprise shoppers in Times Square in their clip for T-Mobile.
Sabrina Carpenter builds a boyfriend out of potato chips in an ad for Pringles.
Post Malone and pals chase after a beer keg at a wedding in a spot for Bud Light.
EJAE of HUNTR/X stars in an ad for Liquid I.V. water, which features her singing Phil Collins‘ “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” in a bathroom. The teaser features the full three-minute performance.
Charli XCX teams up with her pal and The Moment co-star Rachel Sennott in a teaser for a Poppi probiotic soda ad.
KATSEYE appear in a commercial for State Farm Insurance alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Keegan-Michael Key and Danny McBride. The official clip has not yet been released.
Addison Rae makes a brief appearance in an Uber Eats ad, sipping a Diet Pepsi while Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper debate whether football is a sinister plot to get people to consume more food and drinks.
