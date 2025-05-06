Pop stars on parade at 2025 Met Gala: Sabrina, Miley, Dua, Madonna, Chappell and more

AD

The red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala — which was actually blue with flowers on it — looked like the Billboard charts Monday night in New York City. Pop stars galore were part of the parade of celebs showing out and showing off for photographers.

This year’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” in coordination with the Costume Institute exhibit of the same name. The dress code this year was “Tailored for You,” a “nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear,” according to Vogue.

Sabrina Carpenter opted for the pantsless look, wearing a Louis Vuitton mahogany bodysuit and a matching tailored tuxedo jacket with buttons, a high white collar and long tails.

Dua Lipa walked the carpet with her boyfriend, Callum Turner. She wore a custom Chanel open-back chiffon dress with a black sequin jacket and an organza cape, all of which were studded with crystals, pearls and feathers. According to Vogue, her look took 2,000 hours to make.

Miley Cyrus wore a black Alaïa leather top with a bare midriff and a floor-length skirt, accessorized with a Cartier choker; her hair was severely slicked back.

Madonna wore a Tom Ford double-breasted white-on-white cream tuxedo and cummerbund, accessorized with white lace gloves; she held a cigar in her hand.

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra coordinated on the carpet. According to People, she wore a white and black Balmain dress with a black hat and gloves; he wore a Bianca Saunders cream blouse and matching scarf and trousers with a cummerbund-style belt around his waist decorated with brooches.

Shaboozey wore a black moiré suit with a cropped jacket; the entire front of his body was wrapped in turquoise beads. He also had turquoise in the grill he wore on his teeth and a black slanted hat completed the look.

For her first Met Gala, Vogue reports Chappell Roan worked with Wicked costume designer Paul Tazewell to turn an outfit sourced from eBay into a bright pink, glittery patchwork suit with a matching feathered cape. She worked with Pat McGrath to create her makeup look.

Doja Cat wore a Marc Jacobs pinstriped bodysuit with huge shoulders, sculptural hips and cups, and inserts of ocelot-print velvet. Jacobs custom stiletto ankle boots completed the look. She told Vogue, “I think the ocelot print was a really fun touch because I don’t know how common that is, and leopard can be quite common.”

Lorde wore a silver pleated floor-length skirt and matching jacket by Thom Browne, but her top was simply a strip of the same silver pleated material which seemed to be stuck onto her chest.

Other pop stars who attended included Charli XCX, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, Lisa and Rose, Doechii, Bebe Rexha, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Shakira, Tyla and Sam Smith.