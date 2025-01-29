Portraits of Debbie Harry, David Bowie raising money for California fire relief efforts

PA Images via Getty Images

Photos of Debbie Harry, David Bowie and Grace Jones are currently up for auction, with the money raised going to help musicians affected by the California wildfires.

The portraits, all shot by photographer Greg Gorman, are part of an auction put on by Giorgio’s Discotheque in Los Angeles, with proceeds from the sale benefiting MusiCares’ fire relief efforts.

The Harry photo is a framed black-and-white portrait of the Blondie frontwoman in sunglasses from 1994. The starting price for the photo is $3,500, although the listing says it has a retail value of $12,500.

The Bowie shot, from 1984, features the rocker with a guitar and has a retail value of $22,500, while Jones is also wearing sunglasses in her photo, which is from 1987. It has a retail value of $12,500.

The auction is set to run until Friday at 1 a.m. PT. More info can be found at givebutter.com.