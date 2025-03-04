AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Post Malone adding Travelin’ Tailgate feature to his upcoming stadium tour

todayMarch 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Post Malone

Post Malone is giving fans something to do in the parking lot before his Big A** Stadium Tour dates this year.

In select cities, Posty is offering the Travelin’ Tailgate, a party featuring a DJ, live music from local bands, food, Bud Light, merch, carnival games and photo ops. And if you ever wanted to get that authentic Posty look, the event will also feature tattoos from Posty’s personal tattoo artists from Oxford Circle Tattoos. Fans will also have the chance to win a 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The Travelin’ Tailgate will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in each city, prior to the artists taking the stage. The Big A** Stadium Tour features Posty, Jelly Roll and Sierra Farrell.

Here are the cities where you can attend the Travelin’ Tailgate: 
May 3: Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium
May 9: Arlington – AT&T Stadium
May 11: Atlanta – Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 18: Detroit – Ford Field
May 24: Philadelphia – Citizens Bank Park
May 31: Boston – Gillette Stadium
June 8: Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
June 13: Ridgedale – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
June 15: Denver – Empower Field at Mile High
June 21: Glendale – State Farm Stadium

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%