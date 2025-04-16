AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Post Malone donates $500k to charity that builds recording studios for schoolkids

todayApril 16, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Raising Cane’s

Post Malone loves to give back. Earlier this month, he and his friend Todd Graves, the owner of the Raising Cane’s fast food chain, surprised some kids at a recording studio in Nashville with a $500,000 donation to Notes for Notes, the non-profit which built the studio.

Notes for Notes builds, equips and staffs recording studios all over the country so kids can have access to instruments and music instruction, and create and record music for free. The $500,000 came from the sales of a limited-edition Raising Cane’s/Post Malone poster last October.

While Posty and Graves were at the studio, they also provided a private music lesson for the kids.

As previously reported, Posty’s been in Nashville working on his second country album. He has a new duet with Morgan Wallen, “I Ain’t Comin’ Back,” coming out on April 18.

It’s not the first time Posty has unexpectedly showed up with a donation of a life-changing amount of money. On Christmas Eve, he stopped by a dive bar in Houston, Texas, and tipped the bartender — a single mom who works two jobs — $20,000.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%