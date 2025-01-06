Post Malone gives bartender a Christmas miracle: $20K tip

Disney/Frank Micelotta

On Christmas Eve, Post Malone gave one lucky bartender in Houston a very special gift.

Posty was in Houston to perform with Beyoncé at her halftime show during the Texas/Ravens game on Christmas Day. The night before, according to Music Mayhem, he stopped by a local dive bar, The Railyard, with an entourage that included Shaboozey, who was also part of the performance.

As Music Mayhem reports, Posty and his pal had drinks and listened to music until early Christmas morning. When he asked for the bill, he was told that the locals had covered his tab. The bartender, Renee Brown, said the singer then asked her to ring him up for whatever amount she wanted, so he could leave her a tip.

“He asked me to ring him up for a penny or anything, so I did,” Renee said. “I continued my close and collected all my checks and started to enter my tips. Then I got to his. It was a tip for $20,000.”

The single mom, who works two jobs to support her daughter, said, “I immediately broke down crying. It was a very emotional night already being away from home [on Christmas Eve] … he has no idea exactly how much this meant to me.”

“This put me in a position to at least be able to get a way back and forth to work and pay up on rent and save a bit,” she added. “I’m trying to save up to start a business, so I don’t have to continue working two jobs … this was truly a blessing that I can’t fully put into words.”