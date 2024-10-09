Post Malone joins rocker Joe Walsh for VetsAid benefit concert

Adam DeGross

Post Malone‘s latest high-profile appearance will come Nov. 11, when he joins Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh for the Eagles guitarist’s annual benefit concert for his nonprofit organization, VetsAid.

VetsAid stages a star-studded concert annually in an American city that has a large veteran and military population, with all net proceeds going to veterans services charities. The charity has given out $3.5 million since the benefit concerts began in 2017.

In addition to the “I Had Some Help” singer, the show, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, will feature country superstar Eric Church, newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Kool and The Gang, “Africa” band Toto and actor Drew Carey, who’ll serve as the deejay. During the show, the artists will “collaborate on music from their respective catalogs,” according to a press release.

Walsh says in a statement, “VetsAid is for EVERYONE: fans of all ages, backgrounds and musical genres. So who better to join the party than Posty – the man who can do it all? And do it so well?! Mix in the best of country with Eric, rock with Toto and funk with Kool and The Gang and you have a VetsAid for the ages.

“What better way to honor our veterans and their families this Veterans Day than with a night you will never forget?”

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.