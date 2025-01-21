Post Malone named Record Store Day 2025 ambassador

Courtesy Record Store Day

Post Malone doesn’t need any help to be the official Record Store Day 2025 ambassador.

In his new role, the rapper-turned-pop star-turned-country star will be encouraging folks to shop in their local independent record stores on April 12. “What an honor,” says Posty in a statement. “Record Store Day is so important, and I really hope to do my part to keep it alive.”

“We love hitting local shops when we’re on the road, seeing all the crazy artwork … the whole energy in a record store is just super inspiring,” he continues. “I feel at home. It’s really an unexplainable feeling to hit up a shop and dig through crates, just see what grabs your eye. You can be looking for something super specific and end up finding something totally different. It’s the best.”

He concludes, “Keep supporting y’all and let’s keep records and these local shops going strong. Happy Record Store Day everybody!”

The artist’s history of selling special Record Store Day vinyl releases dates back to 2016 and has continued all the way up to last year’s exclusive version of his album F-1 Trillion.

Posty now joins the star-studded list of past ambassadors, which includes Taylor Swift, Dave Grohl, Pearl Jam, Paramore, Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne.