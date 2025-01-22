Post Malone puts a twist on Oreo cookies with new signature flavor

The OREO Brand

Post Malone had some help from Oreo to create his dream cookie.

Working with the company, Posty created a first-of-its-kind Oreo with a swirled creme center that combines salted caramel and shortbread-flavored cremes. The outer cookies — one chocolate and one “golden” — feature nine different designs embossed on them, all inspired by Post and his music. The designs include a sunflower, after his song of the same name, and a pickup truck like the one on the cover of his F1-Trillion album.

Posty tells Billboard, “We tried like 50 different combinations. I’ve been really into salted caramel lately, so I knew that had to be part of it. The shortbread balanced out the flavor and made the perfect twist.” He adds, “When I couldn’t decide between classic chocolate and the golden cookie, we said, ‘Why not do both?’ That was a fun day of work.”

The singer says in a statement, “Can’t believe they let me make my own OREO cookie. So happy everyone gets to try the taste twist — hope you love it as much as I do, ’cause I think it’s the best OREO ever! It’s the first time OREO has ever twisted the creme of the cookie and they named it after me.”

The Limited Edition Post Malone OREO Cookie Packs will be available for presale starting on Jan. 27, but you can sign up to get early access at OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab. The cookies hit stores starting Feb. 3 for a limited time, while supplies last.

There’s also an sweepstakes that runs from February through March 31 where you can create your own Oreo flavor combo, and possibly win autographed Post Malone posters and other goodies.