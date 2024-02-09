AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Post Malone says it was “amazing” working with Taylor Swift on her new album

todayFebruary 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Beth Garrabrant

When Taylor Swift dropped the track list for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, Post Malone was one of the featured guests, on a song called “Fortnight.” During an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Posty revealed a bit about working with Taylor.

When Zane congratulates Post on being “part of the whole Swifty environment,” the “Circles” singer says, “She’s amazing. Yeah, that’s pretty cool … It’s really nice. She’s so sweet and so kind and talented and she hit me up and said, let’s do it. And I was like, hell yeah.”

Asked if he just “rolled in the studio and hung out and it was a good day,” Post confirms, “Yes sir. It was amazing.” 

When Zane says he can’t wait to hear it, Post says, “Oh me too.” Apparently, Taylor is “pretty Fort Knox” when it comes to her music, so he hasn’t gotten a chance to hear the finished product.

Post also tells Zane that since his Dallas Cowboys didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, he’s rooting for Taylor’s boyfriend’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, because he has a Kansas City tattoo.

“We played beer pong, me, [Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes and [Travis] Kelce,” Post explains. “And I said, ‘If y’all beat me right now, I will get this KC tattoo,’ with their autographs. And we had a tattoo artist there for some reason. And then I had to walk away from the table and get it forever on my body.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%