AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Post Malone takes legal action, asks judge to dismiss ex’s custody petition

todayMay 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Larry McCormack

Post Malone wants his daughter to stay in Utah with him. He filed a motion on Monday to stop his ex Hee Sung “Jamie” Park from taking their 3-year-old daughter, who lives with Post in Utah part time, to live in LA with her.

In the motion, obtained by ABC News, the singer says that he and Jamie split in November 2024. Jamie moved to LA in January 2025, but Post claims she never told him she wanted their daughter, referred to as “DDP” in court documents, to move there with her permanently. 

DDP has lived in Utah since she was 3 months old, the filing notes, and her nanny and doctor also live there, Post says. After Jamie moved to LA, she and Post agreed to share custody; they’ve been bringing DDP back and forth every two weeks.

However, when Post learned that Jamie was trying to convince a California court to legally change DDP’s home state to California, in preparation for filing for permanent physical custody, he filed a paternity action to maintain custody of DDP in Utah. 

A few days after Jamie was served with this action, she filed a petition to establish parental relationship in California, which Post is asking a judge to dismiss.

“I do not consent to DDP moving to California,” Post states in his declaration. He adds, “Jamie is free to change her residence, but she is not entitled to unilaterally change DDP’s home state.” He also accuses Jamie of “lack of candor,” “gamesmanship” and intentionally trying to “mislead the court.”

A judge will consider Post’s motion in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%