Post Malone’s Opry debut’s going digital

Disney/Larry McCormack

Can’t be at the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday for Post Malone‘s debut? Fret not, you’ll be able to watch it from the comfort of your home. The Opry has announced that it’ll livestream the show on its YouTube channel and Facebook page at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Post Malone and Friends will feature onstage collaborations and performances from Opry members Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill and Brad Paisley, as well as John Michael Montgomery and The War And Treaty.