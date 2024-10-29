AD
Posthumous Liam Payne single not being released Friday after all: ‘It’s not the time yet’

todayOctober 29, 2024

Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

After announcing on Oct. 26 that he’d be releasing a duet with the late Liam Payne called “Do No Wrong” on Nov. 1, singer Sam Pounds has decided to hold off.

On social platform X, Pounds explained, “Today I’m deciding to hold ‘Do No Wrong’ and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire).”

He continued, “Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to mourn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait.”

He reposted the message on Instagram and added, “We Will Wait. Let’s all take our time. We love you Liam. The family as a whole comes first. Let’s wait.”

Liam died Oct. 16 after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina. The next day, Pounds posted video of Liam working in the studio with him and wrote, “I can’t believe you are gone in this way … we made some awesome and beautiful music together that will live on forever.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

