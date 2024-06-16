Potentially deadly heat wave envelops most of the nation

ABC

(NEW YORK) — More than 55 million people across the nation were under an alert for extreme heat on Sunday and through most of the week ahead as temperatures are forecast to hit triple digits in some parts of the country.

Over the next seven days, 265 million people, or about 82% of the U.S. population, are likely to experience temperatures topping 90 degrees as the official first day of summer arrives on Thursday.

An Excessive Heat Watch was already issued Sunday for parts of New England, including Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The temperature in Concord, New Hampshire, is forecast to reach 101 on Wednesday. New York City could feel its first heat wave of the year as temperatures are forecast to reach 90 degrees on Wednesday and 94 on Thursday on Friday.