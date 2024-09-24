AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

“Pour” Blake a drink: He’s signed a new record deal

todaySeptember 24, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Larry McCormack

Blake Shelton has signed a new record deal with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

He joins a star-studded artist roster that includes Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Dustin Lynch, Parmalee and Chayce Beckham.

Blake says he’s grateful his new team at the label is “as excited as me about this new chapter we will write together.”

“I felt their passion and love for music when I met with them, and I knew I was home,” he shares.

We are so excited he’s joining the BMG Global family and cannot wait to share his incredible new music with the world,” adds BMG’s Jon Loba. “He’s been laser-focused on delivering some of the best of his career and it shows. We have been dancing through the office, literally not just figuratively, since we heard the first couple songs he played for us!”

This news arrives just weeks after Blake announced his departure from Warner Music Nashville, his label home of 23 years.

Blake’s currently #2 on the country charts with his collab with Post Malone, “Pour Me a Drink.” On Oct. 18, he’ll release his cover of “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” It’ll be part of the upcoming movie The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, which hits theaters Nov. 8.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%